Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite Is Coming to Hulu in April

Just miss them so much. Photo: Neon

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of Brooklynites storming the streets because Parasite, a movie that definitely isn’t Gone With the Wind, is coming to Hulu. This is not a drill. Soon, you’ll have all your dates thinking you’re a sensitive aesthete. You’ll never be lost for cocktail party small talk. And, for the love of God, you won’t have to pay the $3.99 it costs to buy the movie on Amazon or YouTube. Starting April 8, Bong Joon Ho’s anti-capitalist vision streams directly into your capitalism-infested home. Parasite’s independent film-production company, Neon, signed an overall deal with Hulu in 2017, giving them the exclusive on all their award-winning films like I, Tonya, Honeyland, and Parasite. We just have to wait about six months after their theatrical release. So, that means Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which just opened in the United States, will likely hit Hulu in the fall. Shout out … corporations?