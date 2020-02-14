Issa Rae Did Not Wanna Be in That Photo With Lisa Rinna

Look, Issa Rae was just trying to mind her own business, like you Twitter philosophers so often recommend. Let me back up. On Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen got Issa Rae’s reaction to a viral photo of her sitting next to Lisa Rinna and her daughters front row at New York Fashion Week. Rinna and the girls look good, but the Insecure star looks like she was freestyling a rap about trifling white people in her head. (Meanwhile, on the other side of Rinna’s daughters is YouTuber bestdressed serving face!) But, but, but, but, Issa Rae explained on the show, where she was promoting The Photograph with co-star Lakeith Stanfield, she was just trying to be polite. “The photographer wasn’t trying to take a picture of me, so I just moved,” she told Cohen. “She was also rubbing my shoulders a lot so I wanted more shoulder room and that was it!” Speaking from no experience, just from staring at that one photo of Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna a lot, the seats at runway shows are very close to each other. So, really the only drama here is the Hollywood starlet vibes Issa Rae’s hair is giving.

Issa Rae disassociating in this photo has me spiraling. pic.twitter.com/s4qncMiept — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 11, 2020