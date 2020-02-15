Jagged Little Pill Performance Evacuated After Pepper Spray Incident

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A matinee performance of the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill was halted on Saturday following reports of a patron using pepper spray in the Broadhurst Theatre during the second act of the show. NYPD and the New York City Fire Department were both called to the scene and the theater was evacuated at around 4:15 p.m. The substance was sprayed in the orchestra section of the theater, according to authorities. Two people were reportedly treated at the scene, and there were no major injuries. While theatergoers were told their money would be refunded, several audience members took to Twitter to express their confusion and disappointment. See below for their accounts of the incident.

The Broadhurst Theatre has been evacuated in the middle of @jaggedmusical's second act because apparently a pepper spray went off. #Broadway #broadhurst #jaggedlittlepill #perrenguechique pic.twitter.com/JoszEWLoIP — Eduardo Storm (@dudustorm) February 15, 2020