YouTuber Psychodrama Reaches Dark New Depths

When YouTube vloggers Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau announced earlier this year that they were “taking a break” from their five-month-long open marriage, which may or may not have been fake, we let out a long, purifying sigh. While both give off deranged energy on their own — Jake is best known for terrorizing West Hollywood with elaborate video pranks, and Tana for throwing a disastrous vlogger convention called TanaCon — together, their chaotic energy was off the charts. But, distressingly, our celebration was premature. On Monday, Mongeau was spotted on what Hollywood Life called an “intimate lunch date” in Los Angeles with a person who has taken this relationship to historic levels of cursedness: Logan Paul, as in Jake’s older brother, who also happens to be a YouTube star.

While the two seemingly didn’t engage in any sloppy lip-locking or hand-holding — typically incontrovertible proof of a budding romance — this shared meal certainly looked romantic. In photos of the lunch, Mongeau can be seen hugging Logan’s towering body, while he hunches to give her a kiss on the head.

And that’s not the only disturbing photo of Mongeau and Logan that emerged this week. On Wednesday, Jake posted his and Mongeau’s wedding ceremony photo, with his brother’s face Photoshopped unsettlingly onto his.

Soon after Jake posted that haunting Instagram, Logan uploaded a video to YouTube titled “Dating My Brother’s Ex-Wife…”, in which he convinces Mongeau to “get into a fake relationship in front of the paparazzi and troll the entire Internet.” And then the video devolves into a horrible series of pranks involving Mongeau and the brothers, ending with the Pauls commending each other on their commitment to getting “views.”

So, there we have it: The Tana-Logan relationship is fake … we think?