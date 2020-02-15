Jane Fonda Bravely Quits Plastic Surgery

Photo: Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Likely too busy getting herself frequently arrested for the sake of our planet’s future, Jane Fonda is cutting back on the knives and syringes as she continues to live her best octogenarian years. That means: No more plastic surgery! Long may that endlessly playable Megyn Kelly interview reign! “I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery—I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” Fonda told Elle Canada in a new interview. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting. It doesn’t come easy to me.” Fonda, who’s 82 years-old and has been delightfully candid in the past about her extensive cosmetic procedures, added that she tries to use social media to “make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me. I post pictures of me looking haggard—and once with my tooth out!” Still, we bet she looks better at 82 than the majority of America’s 41 year-old population.