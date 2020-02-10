You Can See Janet Jackson on Tour This Year, If Ya Nasty

Janet Jackson Photo: LEON NEAL/Getty Images

Because her Rock Hall induction wasn’t the time or place for Janet Jackson to bust out a memorable performance and/or bring down the goddamned arena, we’ve got some good news as 2020 continues to swallow us whole. Jackson announced today that she’ll be embarking on an international tour in support of her upcoming album, both of which will be called Black Diamond. While Jackson aims to release the album by the end of the year, the tour will kick off in June.

“Black diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy,” she explained on social media about the name. “There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a black diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength.”

Following Jackson’s induction into the Rock Hall last spring (where, despite not performing, she gave a rousing speech about the Hall’s historic lack of women inductees), she embarked on a short international tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her seminal album Rhythm Nation. Oh yeah, and she gave Hustlers one of its best music moment because she loves us a lot.