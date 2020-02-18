Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are Engaged With a Baby on the Way

Photo: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

These two did not fall slowly. Jenna Dewan revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee. Dewan and Kazee announced they were expecting their first child together back in September. “A lifetime to love and grow with you… you have my heart” Dewan captioned the announcement picture, which features a gigantic ring and a sleek white manicure. “Thank you for loving me like you have,” Kazee recently wrote in a heartfelt Valentine’s Instagram post. “You have healed me with your heart.” Kazee and Dewan first started dating in October 2018, following Dewan’s split from ex-husband Channing Tatum, with whom she has one child, Everly. While Kazee and Dewan have not set a date yet, there’s sure to be an incredible first dance at that wedding. Check out the engagement Instagram below.