Giving herself a rest after uniting the masses (all 110 million of them) at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira, Jennifer Lopez finally answered the question on every boomer’s mind: Yes, Bruce Springsteen gave permission for “Born in the U.S.A.” to be briefly sampled. And, also yes, he really enjoyed it. “He called after the Super Bowl, and he was like, ‘You girls can really sing and dance!’” Lopez recalled on The Tonight Show about the King of New Jersey. “He said he and his wife, Patti, loved hearing the song. He was like, ‘It made our hearts leap with joy,’ so that was a great thing.” No word yet on if Jimmy Page approved Shakira’s “Kashmir” sample, but maybe that’s because he’s still engaged in the weirdest mansion feud of all time.

