Jerry From Cheer Signs With UTA, Officially Secures the Bag

A star is born. Photo: Netflix

The bag is safe and sound with Jerry Harris from Netflix’s docuseries Cheer. The Navarro College student and cheerleader just signed with influencer management company Digital Brand Architects and its parent company UTA, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Both companies will represent Harris in his new ventures in television, endorsements, literary licensing, touring, and product licensing. Seems like soon we’ll all be able to watch Mat Talk With Jerry on TV while wearing Jerry-branded merch and clutching Jerry Harris autobiographies.

Harris is just one of the breakout stars from Cheer. Known for his vibrant personality and powerful pep talks (called “mat talk” in the cheer world), Harris has already impressed Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Colbert, Hoda Kotb, and more while promoting the show. Just because he blew up and he knows Ellen now and he has almost a million followers on Instagram doesn’t mean he’s abandoning the squad. THR reports that Harris will still be taking the mat with Navarro (and, you know, finishing school).