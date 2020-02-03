Weinstein Accuser Jessica Mann Says He Gave Her a ‘Golden Shower’

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Jessica Mann, who accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 2013, provided more details on an alleged incident between her and the movie producer during which he purportedly urinated on her. The details emerged while Mann testified Monday in Weinstein’s Manhattan rape and sexual-assault trial.

Mann had said during her direct testimony Friday that Weinstein urinated on her during a consensual encounter; she provided additional graphic details during cross-examination this morning.

Lead Weinstein attorney Donna Rotunno’s strategy in cross-examining Mann largely appeared to be portraying Mann as craven and flaky — casting her as an unsuccessful actress who had a consensual relationship with Weinstein to boost her lackluster career. In an attempt to make Mann look unreliable, Rotunno pressed her on details about the alleged urination.

“Ms. Mann, on direct examination, you stated that Mr. Weinstein ‘peed’ on you, to use your own words?” Rotunno said. “When was that?”

“I don’t know.”

“Was that before the incident in New York?” Rotunno said, referencing the alleged rape.

Mann said she believed it was before this alleged incident, but she couldn’t be sure because she had had a few encounters with Weinstein going into 2016.

Rotunno asked whether it allegedly happened in Los Angeles or New York.

“It had to have happened in Los Angeles, because he didn’t pee on me in New York,” Mann said.

“I knew where Harvey and I were,” Mann recalled. “We were in the shower. He wanted to shower first, which was beneficial to me, and he asked me to come into the shower and then he said to me, ‘Have you ever had a golden shower?’ And I said, ‘No.’ And then I felt him he peeing on me.”

Rotunno asked Mann whether she left. Mann said no.

“I was in shock by it, it was gross,” Mann explained, breaking into tears. “I turned into the corner of the shower and just looked away.”

Weinstein is charged in New York City for allegedly raping Mann about seven years ago, as well as for an alleged sexual assault on onetime actress Mimi Haleyi. Prosecutors have used Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra’s claim that Weinstein raped her around late 1993 to back up their accusation that he has a pattern of predatory sexual behavior. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

During today’s cross, Rotunno also pressed Mann on why she spent any time with Weinstein, and had intimate interactions with him, if she didn’t have any sexual or romantic interest.

“Your entire relationship with Mr. Weinstein, you lied to him every single time?”

“In what way?,” Mann asked.

“Well, you made him believe you wanted to be there?”

“For my safety, yeah.”

“As manipulated as you claim you felt, isn’t it true that you manipulated Mr. Weinstein because you continued to see him after every single sexual encounter?,” Rotunno asked at one point.

“How I handled it to survive and process it, yeah, I guess you could say it was manipulation,” Mann replied.

Weinstein dozed off repeatedly throughout cross-examination. One juror was also spotted nodding off this afternoon.

Rotunno repeatedly questioned Mann on emails exchanged with Weinstein that appear to show an amicable relationship with him. One missive showed that Mann gave Weinstein her new phone number. In one message, Mann emphatically praised Weinstein’s work.

This line of questioning took a bleak turn right around 3:40 p.m., when Rotunno asked Mann about an email to her ex-boyfriend dated May 22, 2014. Mann sent this note after their relationship had soured. Rotunno asked Mann to read this aloud.

“My secret and my fear is knowing that a part of the dynamic I had with Harvey would mean you would never talk to me …” Mann said, reading from the email. “I was close enough to him to tell you that he no longer has a working penis. On the lower half of his body, he had some kind of surgery or burn and he’s lucky to have his parts. I never asked what happened … I told you how sometimes I felt hopeless and that I should just be with an older man because I’m a lost cause.”

“I accepted that my father was that older man, who dated girls younger than me. Harvey validated me, he always offered to help me in ways that my parents didn’t. I felt approval to pursue the industry because he encouraged me,” she continued to read.

“Harvey was my father’s age, and he gave me all the validation I needed,” she continued reading. “A big part of myself avoided him because I didn’t yet control the situation … I held on because I did feel a sense of friendship with him and felt the situation was … defined … I remember the day I realized I was controlling my world because I was sexually assaulted and that story played out where I played into sexual dynamics with people … I tried to make him my pseudo-father,” Mann said, still reading aloud.

“This sexual assault you’re talking about is from when you were younger, correct?” Rotunno asked.

At this point, Mann started weeping on the witness stand, her breath strained. The judge decided to have a brief break. Mann was escorted out of the courtroom through a side door to an area where witnesses are kept until they’re called.

When Mann came back into the courtroom, she was carrying a stress ball. When she sat back down, she wept once more.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi came to the bench and tried to calm her down.

Mann, who was inconsolable, was led out of the courtroom once more, clutching her chest. For a time, her cries were audible after she left.

After it was clear Mann couldn’t testify anymore for the day, Justice James Burke decided that proceedings would resume Tuesday morning. At that time, Mann will return to the stand for additional cross-examination.