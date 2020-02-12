Jim Carrey Draws Conan O’Brien While Telling a Sweet Rodney Dangerfield Story

Jim Carrey has plenty to talk about these days: the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, the new season of his TV series Kidding, his upcoming book Memoirs and Misinformation, his obsession with creating art, and the fact that he wore a cockatiel Ace Ventura shirt during his interview with Conan O’Brien last night. But perhaps the sweetest part of O’Brien and Carrey’s chat was when, while they were both sketching each other live, Carrey looked back on his dad Percy, a “hilarious man” who encouraged his son’s very unique talents and often responded to his son’s antics by saying, according to Jim, “Yep — he’s not just a ham, he’s the whole pig!”

When Carrey was young and coming up in the comedy world, he often took his dad to performances with him, and he told O’Brien about one particular moment where he introduced his dad to a true legend: Rodney Dangerfield. “He said, ‘Hey Percy! Nice to meet ya! You don’t mind if I smoke a doob, do ya?’ And then he said to my dad, ‘Uh, hey Perce, I’m sorry about this, man, I can’t help myself. I’m a fuckin’ pothead, you know what I mean? I mean, this shit makes me creative!’” Carrey said, imitating Dangerfield. Carrey said his dad told Dangerfield he didn’t mind, and then Dangerfield asked him if he wanted to take a hit. “And my father quickly said, ‘Oh no, I can’t do that. If I smoke that I’ll be up to two packs a day in no time.’ And Rodney just fell off the chair and said, ‘Who the fuck is this guy? My writers are sucking, man!’”

Stay tuned until the very end of the clip, when Carrey and O’Brien both reveal their sketches of each other and, in case you had any doubts, confirm their artistic talents. Andy Richter’s response to Carrey’s drawing of O’Brien is absolutely correct: “He did really capture the fear, though!”