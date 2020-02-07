What Would a Cinderella Remake Be Without John Mulaney and Missy Elliott?

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for NRDC

Sony is out here trying to make your dreams come true, and you don’t even have to sacrifice one of your beautiful pumpkins to make it happen. According to Deadline, the studio is rounding out the cast of their Cinderella remake, adding Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice to Pierce Brosnan’s king. Missy Elliott also joins the film, which already features Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, as the Town Crier.

And since you didn’t get enough of him as a CGI cat, James Corden has joined as one of the film’s talking mice/human footman, alongside fellow rodentia John Mulaney and Romesh Ranganathan. Camila Cabello will, of course, star as the titular pauper-turned-princess, and that’s it. That’s the full cast. Oh, except Nicholas Galitzine and Maddie Baillo. And let’s not forget Charlotte Spencer. And obviously the dozens of actors and actresses who will undoubtedly round out the kingdom and the ball and…