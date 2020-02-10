Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 was one of the more epic-size musicals to make it to Broadway in recent history, but creator Dave Malloy only really made use of a sliver of Tolstoy’s War & Peace. Thankfully, now you can hear a little more of how he’d approach the rest of it. At New York Theatre Workshop’s spring gala Monday night honoring Jujamcyn president Jordan Roth and director Rachel Chavkin, who went on from The Great Comet to the Tonys-sweeping Hadestown, Malloy got together with the show’s Pierre, Josh Groban, to perform a song he’d written that’s loosely based on one of the two epilogues Tolstoy wrote for the novel. “Pierre and Natasha have been married for seven years,” Malloy told Vulture, “with four children, and Pierre finds himself wrestling with both his past and their future.” Thus, a song that promises that “this song’s not over just yet,” as Pierre and Natasha’s ordinary lives go on to who knows where.

Related