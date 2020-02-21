Photo: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Even if you aren’t watching the news, you can’t escape politics in 2020. It was announced today that the Watergate season of Slow Burn, a podcast series about very famous American crime stories, is being adapted for television with the participation of many famous people. Julia Roberts is reteaming with producer Sam Esmail (the two had a hit together with Homecoming, another pod-based show), and they’re being joined by Armie Hammer, Sean Penn, and Joel Edgerton for a series that will be called Gaslit. The show will focus on unexplored story lines and Watergate-related figures that have not been heavily discussed in previous reporting about the case that brought down President Richard Nixon. We all know G. Gordon Liddy already, so let’s get a new cast of characters in here, like the “opportunistic subordinates” and “deranged zealots” and “tragic whistleblowers,” which is what the news release promises. Joel and his brother Nash Edgerton will direct the series as well as executive produce, and Roberts will also have an EP credit. Another co-EP is Robbie Pickering, who will also serve as showrunner. Gaslit does not have a home yet, but something tells us a network or streaming platform will pick up the project before it twists in the wind too long.