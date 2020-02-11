Jussie Smollett Has Been Indicted on 6 New Charges

Jussie Smollett Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

A new chapter has been cracked open in Jussie Smollett’s captivating criminal case. Per court documents obtained by Vulture, a grand jury in Chicago indicted the Empire actor on Tuesday afternoon, issuing six new charges of disorderly conduct against Smollett. These charges allege that he “planned and participated” in staging a hate crime against himself in early 2019 with the help of two accomplices. The six-count indictment also states that Smollett made “four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officers related to his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime.” Special prosecutor Dan K. Webb, who extensively investigated the case for months, is spearheading the new charges after taking over from Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. In the court documents, Webb asserts that “reasonable grounds exist to further prosecute” Smollett and it’s “in the interest of justice” to do such a thing.

Smollett’s previous criminal charges were dropped against him nearly a year ago by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office. This decision angered the City of Chicago, which subsequently sued Smollett for police overtime and court costs. Due to the media circus that surrounded the case, Smollett was let go from his popular Fox show, Empire, and hasn’t acted in a year.