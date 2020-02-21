Justin Bieber Gets the Truth About Cats From James Corden

One day, James Corden is going to have to explain where they get all of the disgusting quasi-food in “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” but today he already has some ’splaining to do. “On a scale of one to ten, how much do you regret doing Cats?” Justin Bieber asks, threatening Corden with a plate full of cod sperm. After thinking back on his long, long six days making Cats, while also remembering the fact that he played a hand in The Emoji Movie, Corden makes his decision. “I don’t regret doing it at all because I decided to do it in the same way that I’ve decided to do anything,” he replied diplomatically. “Some have worked and some haven’t. I’m gonna put it at a solid five. Four-point-five.” Four-point-five out of ten is also what many critics would give Cats. And that’s generous. Because this is a torturous game intent on many victims, including us viewers, Justin Bieber also had to reckon with a tough Q: to shave or not to shave his beloved Mustachio. Ant yogurt it is! Just after this was recorded, Bieber bid addio to Mustachio for his “E.T.A.” music video. All bad things, like Cats and the ’stache, must come to an end eventually.

