The holidays may be long gone, but Justin Bieber is still in the giving spirit. At midnight on Friday, Bieber dropped the music video for “Intentions” featuring Quavo from his forthcoming album Changes due to drop, of course, on Friday, February 14th. In “Intentions,” Bieber is clearly feeling the love, but a decidedly different type of love than he was feeling on his previous single “Yummy,” which (only) made it to Number 2 on the charts. This time instead of having love in his tummy, Bieb’s has got love in that charitable heart of his. The music video takes place almost entirely at Alexandria House, a transitional shelter for women and women with children in Los Angeles. “Intentions” begins by introducing us to three women - Bahri, Marcy, and Angela - who have all overcome their share of strife in their lives. Throughout the video, Bieber and Quavo spend quality time with the women, giving each of them something unique to their situation and aspiration as well as a lot of hugs! The whole thing is very “God’s Plan,” but make it personal, and the result is undeniably heart warming. We gotta say, giving back is a good look for Biebs.