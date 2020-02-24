After waiting a respectful amount of time following his breakup with Hillsong Church, Justin Bieber is finally ready to move on … with Kanye West’s Sunday Service. Bieber strolled up to the Church of Yeezus on Sunday, looking like the only white plus-one at a black wedding, per Hollywood Life. He’s not the first (white) celebrity to roll on by — notably, Brad Pitt showed up a few weeks ago. But Bieber also got up and sang. He performed Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would Have Made It,” presumably because all of the songs on his new album, Changes, are primarily about hooking up with his new wife Hailey Bieber. Not exactly the appropriate environment, although West’s gospel choir made an exception for Roddy Ricch, who sang “The Box” and Mustard’s “Ballin’.” Sorry, Biebs — pick from the songbook. Kim Kardashian West, church documentarian, posted Bieber’s performance on her Instagram Story, and Bieber promptly posted his own recording on his feed for permanence. Always gotta have two angles. Bieber reportedly gave a little speech about overcoming anxiety before singing. He’ll be a regular Rev Run, BlackBerry in the bathtub and everything, before we know it.
Justin Bieber Goes Gospel at Kanye West’s Sunday Service
Of course Justin Bieber’s idea of church clothes is a hoodie. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for MTV