Back in the early aughts when a young Justin Timberlake was just starting to go solo, a huge concert was being organized by the Rolling Stones in Toronto to benefit a SARS outbreak. Mick Jagger, diggin’ the sweet “Señorita” sounds of the future Trolls legend, invited him to perform during the concert’s coveted evening sets (alongside the Stones, AC/DC, the Guess Who, and noted Canadian deities Rush), a decision that, as Timberlake now recalls, resulted in a very irate reception from the boomer demographic.

“It was a bit of a blur, but I remember saying to the band before we went on stage, I don’t think this is going to go well,” Timberlake explained. “All of a sudden bottles of urine were thrown on the stage. It wasn’t always good times for me, you guys.” (Per the event’s Wikipedia page, muffins and toilet paper were hurled at him, too.) Undeterred, Timberlake finished his set, and by the fourth or fifth song the liquid carnage ceased. “I still have a lot of trauma,” he added. “Either they ran out of nerve, because they knew I was going to stay there, or they ran out of urine.” Either way … pretty grim.