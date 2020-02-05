Katy Perry and Prince Charles Are Collaborating in South Asia

Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Getty Images

With apologies to everyone who had “Princess Eugenie and Ariana Grande in Oceania” scribbled in their dream journals, a summit of different British and American royalty occurred this week instead. Per CNN, Prince Charles appointed Katy Perry as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust charity, which aims to tackle poverty, human trafficking, and inequality in South Asian countries. Perry will be spending most of her time in India, a country that she says has “long held a special place in my heart” through previous charitable work. She also said she’s “impressed” by the work ethic of Prince Charles, though made no mention of her thoughts on the portrayal of Princes Charles on this season of The Crown. Just don’t forget to collab on an epic charity single, you two.