Someday (today) somebody’s gonna make you want to exit your Slack and ignore messages from your colleagues (still today) in favor of watching this delightful Kellyoke cover of Wilson Phillips’s certified ’90s smash hit “Hold On” (can again confirm, it’s today). The trio welcomed Clarkson with open arms and even more open vocal cords, and, if we didn’t already have extensive knowledge of the Wilson and Phillips musical dynasties, we’d honestly think Clarkson was their cool younger cousin. Or, with all of the bowing going on, maybe their cool younger cousin who’s in the royal family.

