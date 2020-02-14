Killing Eve Will Be Back to Murder You in April

Not to steal your partner’s thunder, but are you ready for the hottest 15 seconds of your Valentine’s Day? BBC America released an absolute tease of Killing Eve season three earlier today, set to the Messiah, with Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer cast in romantic, murderous, bloody, billowy red. Eve looks concerned. Villanelle looks amused. “Rejoice!” says the YouTube caption. Killing Eve will be back on BBC America and AMC April 26.

If you’ve worn out the “replay” button on this video, BBC America also released a cryptic teaser back in January.

A tube of lipstick giving the finger. A cake. A kissy piggy. This is the hottest, most obtuse game of Clue you’ve ever seen.