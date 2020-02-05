Photo: Instagram

On Wednesday evening, legendary film actor Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103. His son, Academy Award winning actor Michael Douglas, confirmed the news via Instagram. Since then, friends, fans, and colleagues throughout Hollywood and beyond have responded to the news via social media. Kirk Douglas’ daughter in law and wife of Michael Douglas, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, took to Instagram to pay respects to “her darling Kirk”. Zeta-Jones posted a photo with Kirk, writing “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…”

Other social media reactions are below:

Kirk Douglas was one of the biggest stars of all time & a brilliant actor with an unforgettable, blazing charisma. He will also be remembered for putting his career on the line by defying the Hollywood Blacklist, hiring writer Dalton Trumbo for the classic Spartacus. #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/snzoHPMtDr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas loved tennis. He attended many tournaments and I knew him back when I was playing junior tennis in the 1950s.



He was a talented actor who truly loved his craft. He loved his family even more.



May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/lPUU2YqoGo — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 6, 2020

One of the great books I've read. "The raglans son," Kirk Douglas, Who lived a long and exciting life. RIP. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103.



Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travels, stud! https://t.co/FtQDuDLcT6 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 6, 2020

We lost another one way too young. RIP Kirk Douglas. — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 6, 2020

Heartbroken. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and human. He got better with every passing day. So honored to have known him. My love to his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020