Kobe and his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant will be honored today. Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Last month, basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, were tragically killed in an helicopter crash while flying over the city of Calabasas, California. Seven other people, including the pilot, were also killed in the crash. Today, the public will be able to mourn and honor their lives with “A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant,” which is an open memorial service being held at Los Angeles’s Staples Center, a.k.a. “the house that Kobe built.” The service, which promises special speakers and performances, will begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. If you can’t hop on a cross-country flight to pay your respects to the duo in person, here’s how you can watch everything unfold from afar.

Unlike awards ceremonies that often require a lot of illegal acrobatics for the non-cable folks, there’s actually a solid amount of streaming options for “A Celebration of Life.” Tidal will be streaming the service for free, both for members and nonmembers, here, as will ABC News and the Los Angeles Lakers’ YouTube channel. (The team’s Facebook and Twitter pages will have you covered, too.) If you have a television, BET will be airing the service without interruption, or, if you invest in a few streaming services, CBS All Access will also be airing it live. The service is expected to run for about two and a half hours, so perhaps start stocking up on some tissues now.