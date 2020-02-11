Laura Dern Mat Talked Jerry From Cheer on the Oscars Red Carpet

Laura Dern may not know who Baby Yoda is, but she certainly knows Jerry Harris from Cheer. (Netflix: 1; Disney+: 0?) The Best Supporting Actress winner freaked out over the Navarro College cheerleader while he was interviewing celebrities on the Oscars red carpet for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. That’s right, Harris took a page from Ms. “I Will Not Not Be Rich” and is making these 15 minutes of fame work for him! All of the biggest names at the Academy Awards stopped to obsess over Jerry, including Natalie Portman, Brad Pitt, and Robin Roberts. “Jerry, this is what I want to say to you: ‘You got this! You can do this, Jerry!’” Dern mat talked the mat-talk king. “Because my daughter was giving me some mat talk as I was driving in the car. And we love you and we love your big beautiful heart.” She ushered over her Little Women and Marriage Story directors Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who were also ecstatic over Harris’s presence. Well, mostly Gerwig. “I watch your show while I’m pumping every night!” she screamed. Come for Laura Dern, stay for Jerry Harris’s face when he finds out what Gerwig meant by “pumping.”

