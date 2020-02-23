Lil Nas X Moseys On Into a Total Stranger’s Wedding at Disney World

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s 2020 and this year’s wedding trends are yellow and navy, edible flowers, cheese wheels instead of traditional cakes, and a Lil Nas X cameo so sudden and satisfying, at least one of your female friends and/or relatives will scream, “What the fuck is happening?!” According to a video he posted this weekend, the Grammy Award-winning rapper made at least one bride’s dream come true by escorting her into her own wedding reception, as his mega-hit “Old Town Road” played, to the shock of her attendees. That would ostensibly be the bride’s second dream, as her first dream was probably having her wedding at the Happiest Place On Earth. As for why Lil Nas X would crash a stranger’s wedding at Disney, well, the real question is: why don’t all celebrities occasionally crash people’s weddings? It’s 100% upside. Just try wearing all-white to a wedding as a non-celebrity, and see how it goes. Just try it.

just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD — nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020