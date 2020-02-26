Céline! Photo: ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images

Here is a list of very, very important wicked things:

—Elphaba at the end of “As Long As You’re Mine”

—How smaht Matt Damon is in Good Will Hunting

—“Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak, as covered by Céline Dion

Yes, you read that third one right. For a Spotify Singles session, Céline Dion has recorded a cover of the adult-contemporary staple “Wicked Game,” with Chris Isaak himself crooning backup. The moody, sexy, romantic hit is such a good match for Dion, who mostly stays true to the original. As she explained to Spotify:

Sometimes you take a song that’s not yours and you make it your own. But sometimes you decide not to. I’ve loved this song so much for so long that I decided to not change it much, I wanted to just respect the original version, which I still think is perfection.

Speaking of perfection, Dion also recorded a pared-down version of her single “Imperfections” from her latest album, Courage, for the Spotify Singles session. She teased to Spotify that her go-to song during sound check is “Believe” by Cher — as if she can just put that concept out into the universe and not let us hear it. Release the cover, Céline!