Grimes Has Given Birth To Her 5th Studio Album Miss Anthropocene

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mere months before she gives birth to a baby that may or may not be the spawn of eccentric billionaire Elon Musk, Claire Boucher aka Grimes has graced the world with a different type of blessing - a new album entitled Miss Anthropocene. The 7-months pregnant singer dropped her highly anticipated 5th studio album, Miss Anthropocene, at midnight on Friday, February 21st. Up until now, she’s released four tracks from the album including “We Appreciate Power,” “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth,” “Violence,” and most recently “My Name Is Dark“. The 15-track album is the follow up to Grimes latest album, Art Angels, which was released in 2017. No word yet on what Grimes’ former friend Azealia Banks thinks of album, but you can make your own judgments below.