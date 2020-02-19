The Weeknd Gets Spooky and Sad on New Single ‘After Hours’

The Weeknd is pivoting yet again from sad boy to goth boy with his new single, “After Hours,” the title track off his new album. The single, which clocks in at a hefty six minutes, arrives on the heels of his album title announcement, which dropped on Twitter last week. This all comes well after the release of two other singles from the new album, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights,” back in November. “Sorry that I broke your heart,” he sings on the new track, referencing a past relationship that he bungled because of “different girls on the floor, distracting my thoughts of you.” The guilt-laden lyrics are at odds with the album cover art, which depicts a not-so-remorseful Abel smirking with blood trickling down his front, in true goth boy fashion. Fun! After Hours is set to arrive on March 20. In the meantime, give the single a listen above.

