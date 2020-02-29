Bad Bunny’s New Album YHLQMDLG Has Arrived

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The calendar gods have gifted you with an extra day this Leap Year, and now you can spend it enjoying Bad Bunny’s new album YHLQMDLG. The title stands for the phrase “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana,” which roughly translates to, as the rapper told Jimmy Fallon while visiting the Tonight Show Thursday night, “I do whatever I want!”

Bad Bunny, hot off his Super Bowl halftime performance alongside Shakira and J. Lo, released a joint album, Oasis, last summer with J Balvin, but the new YHLQMDLG is only his second solo LP, following 2018’s X 100pre. So sit back and enjoy the twenty-track album, which kicks off with “Si Veo a Tu Mama,” which samples the classic Brazilian tune “The Girl From Ipanema,” by way of your favorite video game.