It looks like Reese Witherspoon is staring down some more big little lies in this first full trailer for Little Fires Everywhere. Co-starring Kerry Washington, the upcoming series from Hulu, which is based on the book of the same name by Celeste Ng, follows a rich suburban mother and wife (Witherspoon as Elena) who invites the new woman in town (Washington as Mia, who is considerably less monied than many of the Ohio town’s residents) to be her new maid, since Mia seems to be living out of her car with her daughter. Their kids become friends, and their lives get more complicated as secrets and anger and repressed white fury all seem to get into the mix. The little fires also become one big literal raging fire, so watch out for that. The new eight-episode show starts streaming the first three on Hulu March 18.

