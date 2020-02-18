Lizzo dressed up like a chocolate bar and, honey, I want that golden ticket. I’m her Augustus Gloop. Send me down the chocolate river, baby. The R&B artist wore a decadent dress to the 2020 Brit Awards on Tuesday. She’s nominated for Best International Female Solo Act and up against Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey. (Real quick, all of them as candy: SweetTarts, Sour Patch Kids, Twix, and Happy Cola, respectively.) Lizzo will also be taking her sweet self onstage to perform during the show, rounding out her incredible awards-show performance sweep this season. She sang at the BET Awards, the VMAs, the AMAs, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and the Grammys, where she won Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best Traditional R&B Performance. She may be dressed like a snack, but don’t forget she’s the “whole damn meal.”
Lizzo Arrived at the 2020 Brits Lookin’ Like a Snack
But who’s gonna tell her the British have Cadbury? Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media