Lizzo’s BRIT Awards Medley Has Us Dreaming of a Lizzo Pop Opera

Lizzo may not have won the Best International Female Solo Artist trophy at the 2020 BRIT Awards, but she still had a phenomenal evening. First, she showed up on the red carpet dressed as a human Hershey bar, probably the most fun awards-season look since the Pokémon-gym-trainer fashions of this year’s Grammys. Then she performed a high-energy medley of some of her greatest hits, starting at the top of a grand staircase with the opening lines of “Cuz I Love You” as fabric radiated out from her as if she were a living, abstract perfume commercial. She transitioned to “Truth Hurts,” “Good As Hell,” and “Juice,” complete with dance breaks and loads of audience call-and-response. One day, years in the future, this could be the foundational text for a Lizzo jukebox musical. A Juice-box musical. On top of it all, she had some good running gags with Harry Styles in the audience, intercepting his interview and pulling him into hers.

