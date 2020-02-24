Love, Simon Spin-Off TV Show Moves From Disney+ to Hulu

Photo: 20th Century Fox

If you loved Love, Simon, you might love its upcoming TV spin-off Love, Victor, but you’ll have to love it somewhere other than Disney+ after the streaming platform allegedly decided the show’s “adult themes” weren’t the right fit for their viewership. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series adaptation of the 2018 comedy about a teen struggling with coming out (specifically, he’s struggling with being blackmailed for being gay) is now headed to Hulu. A writers room has already opened for its second season.

Love, Victor will reportedly follow Victor, a new gay student at the movie’s Creekwood High School, who must make friends, deal with family problems and, of course, come to terms with his sexuality. Per THR, Disney allegedly took issue with the show’s depiction of “alcohol use, marital issues (among the parents) and sexual exploration,” which, while all awesome fodder for a coming-of-age story, potentially wouldn’t “resonate” for the families with small children who watch the streaming network. If that’s the case, here’s hoping all the tiny Victors and Victorias who might want to see the show also have access to a Hulu log-in when it premieres in June, a tip of the hat to Pride Month.