The Academy’s Reason for Snubbing Luke Perry at the Oscars Is Not Great

One of the most shocking and tragic moments in Hollywood last year was the death of actor Luke Perry. The 52-year-old suffered a fatal stroke, and the outpouring of remembrances from across the industry came swiftly, which was why his absence during this year’s Oscars In Memoriam segment felt so noticeable. Today, the Academy issued a statement on how it selects those who will be featured in the tribute, and honestly, they could have handled this one better. “The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” reads the statement, published by The Hollywood Reporter. “An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery.”

Boyce, most famous for his work in Disney original films, died in July at age 20. Sid Haig, a veteran actor best known in his later years for the Captain Spaulding character in his films with Rob Zombie, was also notably missing from the In Memoriam. He died in September at 80 years old.