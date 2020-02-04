M*A*S*H Co-Creator Gene Reynolds Dead at 96

Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

Television writer, director, and producer Gene Reynolds has died at age 96. Reynolds, a six-time Emmy winner, created the acclaimed TV shows M*A*S*H and Lou Grant, the former earning him a Peabody in 1975. Reynolds also served as president of the Directors Guild of America for four years. In his time on M*A*S*H, Reynolds was integral to the developing the show’s genre-bending style, and had a distinctive method of directing actors. According to series star Alan Alda, Reynolds encouraged the cast to collaborate with the writers of the show in order to make the characters and story more believable. “In directing, I’m always looking for the little humane touch — something that is real,” Reynolds said in a 2000 TV Academy interview. “It could be a hand on the shoulder. It could be a reaction from somebody… I’m looking for humanity, really.” Reynolds is survived by his wife, Ann.