Making the Band Is Coming Back, and This Time Diddy’s Kids Are in Charge

It’s been 11 years since we had a new episode of Making the Band, so naturally it is due for a revival. MTV announced today that the show will return, this time being led by choreographer and producer LaurieAnn Gibson and the sons of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The young heirs Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, and Justin Dior Combs will join Gibson as judges on the revival, which is kicking off a casting tour this month that will see the new judges (and father Combs himself) making appearances along the way. The open auditions will take place in Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte, and New York, where there will vocal booths people can perform in. According to the release, “The first vocal booth will appear in Atlanta and offer hopefuls a music video-style performance to approved audition songs. All submissions can be shared across social platforms and used to submit auditions online.” So if you can make yourself a social media celebrity before casting is even cemented, maybe you can boost your odds as a Band candidate with some of that Twitter heat. (Outsource that market testing, Diddy!) The Houston booth will appear after Atlanta, followed by Charlotte and then New York. Now brace yourselves for the next O-Town or, if we’re very lucky, the next Danity Kane.