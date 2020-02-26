Marc Maron’s New Stand-up Special Debuts Next Month

Marvel fans, prepare yourselves. Photo: Netflix

Somewhere, Brad Pitt is rejoicing because his favorite comedian is returning to Netflix very soon with a new stand-up special. The streaming network announced today that Marc Maron’s new special, titled End Times Fun, will debut in just a little less than two weeks on Tuesday, March 10. End Times Fun marks Maron’s second comedy special for Netflix following 2013’s Thinky Pain; he also released a special in 2018 for Epix called More Later. In End Times Fun, Maron “touches on trying to ‘stay woke,’ the importance of taking turmeric, life before cell phones, and vaccinating children against measles, mumps, and Marvel movie fans.” The world is ending, so clearly Maron doesn’t care about pissing off those Marvel fans all over again.

Check out the End Times Fun trailer here: