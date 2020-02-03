So … Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy Had a Good Night

Megan Thee Stallion and some guy she just met. Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion spent her Super Bowl Sunday driving the boat … straight into an iceberg. Well, at least into something as white as ice, rapper G-Eazy. Yes, a man named Gerald Earl Gillum was partying with national treasure Megan Thee Stallion and he posted it all over his IG. Hot girls everywhere woke up to the sight of G-Eazy kissing Thee Stallion on his Instagram Story. On the Monday after the Super Bowl? We can’t chill for one day? G-Eazy has since taken the Instagram Stories down, probably because he was likely posting while intoxicated. Being that close to Meg has to be its own kind of drug.

Did Roddy Ricch approve this message? His song “High Fashion” plays in the background while G-Eazy does … whatever he thinks he’s doing to Thee Stallion’s full face of makeup. When Roddy Ricch sings, “You ain’t gotta deal with none of these niggas no more,” you just know G-Eazy felt that. The Shade Room also got footage of Thee Stallion and G-Eazy partying Sunday night. She’s even got G-Eazy reposting pics of her outfits and looking shy taking shots on her Instagram Story. All this just hours after Halsey called out an audience member for yelling “G-Eazy” over and over at her concert. G-Eazy allegedly cheated on Halsey during their yearlong relationship. So, is this love or is G-Eazy’s publicist working overtime? Neither musician has spoken out about their relationship just yet, but frankly, fans do not wanna hear it.

Meg adding some seasoning in G Eazy’s food when he’s not looking pic.twitter.com/4WtjGrSY8U — lil baby (@kadeejraa) February 3, 2020

Meg...Megan Thee Stallion...& G-Eazy?! During Black History Month?!?



ON THIS LAND?!? pic.twitter.com/k33cB8hvVm — Martin Lutha King Fupa (@ThoughtsByJae) February 3, 2020