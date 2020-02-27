Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Album Might Be Out in Time for Hot Girl Summer

Suga is on her way. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Is Megan Thee Stallion sure her name isn’t a reference to being a workhorse? For the past year, the powerhouse rapper has been navigating fame while studying for a degree, making music, and mourning her mother. After all of this grinding, Megan Thee Stallion told Rolling Stone that she hopes to honor her mom, Holly Thomas, by dropping Suga on her birthday, May 2. The album currently has no official release date.

Megan Thee Stallion’s late mom was a rapper herself, with a constant stream of inspiration for a young Meg. “Every time she put on a new song, [she would say] ‘Put you on some real shit right quick,” the Houston rapper remembered. Thomas died from brain cancer in March 2019, as Megan Thee Stallion was skyrocketing to global success. Suga will be Megan’s first project released without her mother as her manager. So, to celebrate her mom’s birthday this year, Megan’s gonna put us all “on some real shit right quick.” Suga is named after a new alter ego, who’s “besties” with Thee Stallion’s icy Tina Snow. The lead single, “B.I.T.C.H.,” already introduced Suga to world. If all goes according to plan, we could be twerking to new Megan Thee Stallion long before Hot Girl Summer even begins. Then, maybe the superstar can finally take a hot girl break.