Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A bunch of very famous people are getting together to make a movie. Tuesday evening it was reported that Margot Robbie would be joining an as-yet-untitled David O. Russell drama that already included Christian Bale, and today The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Michael B. Jordan will join them as well. Jordan is coming off the quietly very well-reviewed Just Mercy, which he starred in and produced, and he’s on his way to more blockbuster fare like the third Creed film and an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. Robbie and Bale, meanwhile, are coming off an Oscars season where they both had nominated films. (And in the case of Robbie, a personal nomination for her Bombshell performance.) Russell wrote the script, and shooting is supposed to start in April. So, maybe they’ll have a title soon.