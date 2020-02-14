the videodome

Migos, Young Thug, and Travis Scott Channel Morpheus, ‘Give No Fxk’ in New Music Video

Migos, Young Thug, and Travis Scott are united in one thing and one thing only: giving 0 fucks. In their music video for their aptly titled song “Give No Fxk”, they make that point exceedingly clear as the camera zooms about them dancing in a circle in an abandoned warehouse. Some Matrix-esque special effects are utilized, a motorcycle is ridden in a cage, and there’s even a robot who’s sole purpose is to file Young Thug’s nails! Everyone involved really leaned into the central theme of afro-futurism. Morpheus would be so proud.

