Migos, Young Thug, and Travis Scott are united in one thing and one thing only: giving 0 fucks. In their music video for their aptly titled song “Give No Fxk”, they make that point exceedingly clear as the camera zooms about them dancing in a circle in an abandoned warehouse. Some Matrix-esque special effects are utilized, a motorcycle is ridden in a cage, and there’s even a robot who’s sole purpose is to file Young Thug’s nails! Everyone involved really leaned into the central theme of afro-futurism. Morpheus would be so proud.