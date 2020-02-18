Nathan Fielder + the Safdie Brothers = Your New Favorite TV Show

A perfect trio. Photo: Getty Images

Meet your new TV-comedy dream team: Nathan Fielder and the Safdie brothers. According to Deadline, the former Nathan for You star and Uncut Gems directors have a new TV project in the works at Showtime, and it sounds very promising. Titled The Curse, the half-hour comedy pilot is about “how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple who star in Flipanthropy, their troubled HGTV show.” Fielder will star as the husband, while Benny Safdie will play the producer of the HGTV show. Fielder is credited with writing the pilot, while the Safdie brothers will direct and executive produce.

The Curse isn’t the only TV project Fielder has in the works. Last year it was announced that he had signed a one-year deal with HBO with at least one show in the works: a documentary series produced by Fielder titled How To … With John Wilson, which follows the documentarian and former private investigator as he “attempts to give everyday advice while dealing with his own personal issues.” Today’s news of The Curse is a solid tease that Fielder will soon return to our television screens for the first time since Nathan for You ended in 2017, and for that tease we are very thankful.