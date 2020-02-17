Every teen has a moment when they’d like to hurl a bowling ball through a wood-paneled wall in a fit of rage. In the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming teen series I Am Not Okay With This, It star Sophia Lillis finally gets to…with her mind. Considering the trailer opens on her character sprinting down the street cover in blood, however, she probably gets up to a lot more trouble than that. Meet Sydney, a 15-year-old girl dealing with the death of her father, a crush on her best friend, the fact said best friend is dating a homophobic bully and, oh yeah, burgeoning psychokinetic powers. In other words, Carrie, if Carrie’s mom wasn’t quite so off-the-rails and she got to actually enjoy a little bit of the dance.

Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis help round out the cast of the show, which is based on the graphic novel by The End of the Fucking World author Charles Forsman. Considering that show features a teenager convinced he’s a psychopath, there’s no telling where Sydney’s teen angst ends up taking her, or her town. I Am Not Okay With This premieres on Netflix on February 26.