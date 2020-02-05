Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Physical Abuse During Explosive Twitter Fight

Meek Mill and his ex Mrs. Petty. Photo: Getty Images

Where is “Queen Radio” when you need it? Today Nicki Minaj called out Meek Mill, initially for making fun of her husband, but later to accuse him of assault, on his own preferred platform of choice, Twitter. With the home-court advantage, Meek Mill immediately replied to Minaj with his own accusations, starting the first major subtweet fight of the decade. The fight started as a follow-up to their recent altercation in a store, which included Minaj’s new husband, Kenneth Petty. But the argument quickly dissolved into more serious accusations of assault and more. After Meek Mill got caught “liking” an Instagram post making fun of Petty on Wednesday, Minaj let loose on Instagram and Twitter.

“Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now,” she wrote on Twitter. “Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on.” Meanwhile, on Instagram, she posted several photos on her Story making fun of Meek Mill and calling him a clown.

Nicki Minaj is feeling PETTY today 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lsTDe6ShXV — ONIKA FORCE (@OnikaForce) February 5, 2020

Then, Minaj escalated the fight. “You beat your own sister and taped it,” she subtweeted Mill. “Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.” Previously, Minaj has mentioned being in an abusive relationship, but did not reveal the abuser. Meek Mill then replied via subtweet, though he does not deny the accusations of assault. “The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too,” he wrote, referencing Minaj’s older brother, Jelani Maraj, who was recently sentenced to 25 years to life for predatory sexual assault against a child. Mill also seems to accuse Minaj’s younger brother, Micaiah Maraj, of committing sexual abuse.

Minaj has been accused of defending her older brother before and uses “alleged” to describe his crime in her reply to Mill. (He was found guilty in 2017.) “You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho,” she added.

After firing off more now-deleted tweets criticizing Minaj’s behavior, Meek called it quits on the Twitter fight. “Go to church leave me alone!” he wrote, adding in another since-deleted tweet: “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish.” Minaj has not directly replied, but did let her followers know she’ll still be at Pollstar Live for her keynote conversation with entertainment executive Irving Azoff. Jo March told you women contain multitudes.