Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Drop Two Very Different Singles After Fight

The Barbz can have a little beef, as a treat. Nicki Minaj’s fans have been patient while she entered retirement and now they’re being rewarded with both a new single, “Yikes,” and with Meek Mill drama. The rapper, who Minaj has recently gotten into two public fights with, also released a new single Friday, “Believe,” featuring Justin Timberlake. Fans have already started comparing the songs, checking on their iTunes positions. (“Yikes” is currently No. 1, the Barbz are happy to report.) “Yikes” isn’t a diss track, but one specific lyric has everyone side-eyeing Nicki Minaj for being shady. “Yikes, you a clown, you do it for likes,” she raps in the chorus. To be fair, a lot of people out here are doing clownery. But during their multi-platform social media fight, Minaj called Mill a clown, put a clown emoji over his face, and Meek Mill himself tweeted (then deleted) that he was afraid of coming off “clownish.” Were we the real clowns all along? Feels like everyone has their clown makeup on today.

Meanwhile, “Believe” is an uplifting gospel-inspired track with a classic Justin Timberlake chorus. The music video also includes a reading from Judgement Day in the Bible: “There will be signs in the sun, moon, and stars. On the earth, nations will be in anguish at the roaring and tossing of the sea. People will faint from terror, apprehensive of what will come of the world. When these things begin to take place, stand up and lift your heads, because your redemption is coming.” So … different vibe than “Yikes.” Listen to both singles and watch the video for “Believe” below.