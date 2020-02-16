Finally, We Have Olivia Jade’s Fake College Résumé

Photo: Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for TOTALEE

Nearly a year after the college admissions scandal first broke, officials have finally released what appears to be the falsified application of the highest-profile student swept up in the scandal: “highly-talented” champion rower — just kidding, vlogger — Olivia Jade. Last Friday, as part of the case against Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts released a two-page résumé belonging to one of their daughters. (Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew-team recruits, and are now facing a slew of money laundering and fraud charges.) While the daughter’s name on the CV has been redacted, the college-student is described as a social media influencer and gold-medal award-winning rower, who graduated high school in 2018. It sure sounds like Olivia Jade.

Or at least, the “Olivia Jade” that was accepted by USC. According to prosecutors, Jade is no accomplished rower; they say she never once participated in the sport, and that the made-up talent was part of her parents’ ruse to get Jade into a prestigious university. But Loughlin and Giannulli say had no idea they were participating in what has shaped up to be the largest college admission scandal to date: in court, they have claimed that they were under the belief that the half-a-million they shelled out was a well-intentioned donation to the school.

This is the fake "athletic resumé" that Olivia Jade used to get into USC as a crew recruit I'm screaming my head off https://t.co/ICV1rHp8l0 pic.twitter.com/hQ0jvXnSiI — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Olivia Jade is apparently looking toward the future, and has plans to become a full-time influencer, meaning she’ll certainly be drawing upon her skillset listed on her resume: that she possesses “awareness, organization, direction, and steering.” That is, if that wasn’t bullshit, too.