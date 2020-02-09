Janelle Monae’s Oscars Opening Number Goes Into Audience, Terrifies Celebrities

Seeing one Joker dancing your way would be scary enough, but multiple Jokers, various Dolemites, several May Queens and Janelle Monae with a hot mic? The audience loved the singer’s Oscars opening number on Sunday, with its excellent blend of dance and Billy Porter’s cape, up until Monae entered the audience, Cats-style, to get certain, randomly selected A-listers to sing. Then, everyone loved it except the nominees in the front row and along the aisle, who all realized with dawning horror they might potentially be asked to sing.
Cynthia Erivo loved the moment, of course, because as a Broadway star, she’s always ready to be a triple-threat at the drop of a Midsommar flower cape.
Margot Robbie also loved the audience participation, presumably she wasn’t asked to sing and because Cynthia Erivo can’t not crush a musical moment.
Meanwhile, Brad Pitt visibly strained to avoid the mic…
But absolutely loved when it was Leo’s time to shine. A row back, Mahershala Ali ate it all up.
You know Lin-Manuel Miranda enjoyed it. It would be insane if he didn’t.
And Taika Waititi, Jonathan Pryce, Kathy Bates and Keanu Reeves spent a moment suspended in time, waiting to see who would have to sing next. (It was Kathy Bates.)
In the end, Brie Larson’s reaction said it all.