Janelle Monae’s Oscars Opening Number Goes Into Audience, Terrifies Celebrities

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Seeing one Joker dancing your way would be scary enough, but multiple Jokers, various Dolemites, several May Queens and Janelle Monae with a hot mic? The audience loved the singer’s Oscars opening number on Sunday, with its excellent blend of dance and Billy Porter’s cape, up until Monae entered the audience, Cats-style, to get certain, randomly selected A-listers to sing. Then, everyone loved it except the nominees in the front row and along the aisle, who all realized with dawning horror they might potentially be asked to sing.

Watch Janelle Monáe’s Opening Act at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/qZZJ9PqKBO — Vulture (@vulture) February 10, 2020

Watch Billy Porter perform at the #Oscars opening pic.twitter.com/x3blNJcTvx — Vulture (@vulture) February 10, 2020

Cynthia Erivo loved the moment, of course, because as a Broadway star, she’s always ready to be a triple-threat at the drop of a Midsommar flower cape.

Photo: ABC

Margot Robbie also loved the audience participation, presumably she wasn’t asked to sing and because Cynthia Erivo can’t not crush a musical moment.

Photo: ABC

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt visibly strained to avoid the mic…

Photo: ABC

But absolutely loved when it was Leo’s time to shine. A row back, Mahershala Ali ate it all up.

Photo: ABC

You know Lin-Manuel Miranda enjoyed it. It would be insane if he didn’t.

Photo: ABC

And Taika Waititi, Jonathan Pryce, Kathy Bates and Keanu Reeves spent a moment suspended in time, waiting to see who would have to sing next. (It was Kathy Bates.)

Photo: ABC

In the end, Brie Larson’s reaction said it all.