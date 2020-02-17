Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

In the wake of his recent disclosure about his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, Ozzy Osbourne has announced his decision to cancel upcoming North American tour dates rather than ask fans to potential reschedule around his ongoing health problems. Per the singer’s press release announcing the cancellation of his upcoming No More Tours 2 tour, Osbourne says he will “head to Europe for additional treatments” this spring.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year,” Ozzy writes. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.”

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” he continues. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

In January, Ozzy and wife Sharon Osbourne sat down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts to discuss his Parkinson’s diagnosis, which he received in February 2019, as well as a bad fall he sustained that required neck surgery. “I’m no good with secrets,” the singer said at the time. “I cannot walk around with it anymore ‘cause it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?”