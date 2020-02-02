Parasite and Jojo Rabbit Enjoy Symbiotic Relationship As WGA Awards Winners

Photo: 2019 CJ ENM Corporation/Barunson E&A

With one week to go until dignified cinematic hell breaks loose at the Oscars, Parasite and Jojo Rabbit took home the top honors at this year’s Writers Guild of America Awards, being presented with Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay, respectively. While Taika Waititi pulled double duty as Jojo Rabbit’s director and writer, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho co-wrote the screenplay with his writing partner, Han Jin-won. On the television side of things, Succession fucked off to win Best Drama, Barry expertly killed a bunch of bad guys to win Best Comedy, and Watchmen gave us all the answers to win Best New Series. Still, it looks like the nice boys of 1917 could be the ones to beat.